Mbappe says he spoke with Liverpool before signing PSG extension

Mbappe had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid this summer but stunned the Spanish champions by signing a contract extension until 2025 with PSG last week.

Juergen Klopp said earlier this month that Liverpool were interested in Mbappe and the player said there had been some contact.

"We talked a little bit, but not too much," Mbappe told the Daily Telegraph. "I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her.

"It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club. Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain in the end."

Liverpool and Real will meet in Paris on May 28 in the Champions League final.