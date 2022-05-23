Guardiola becomes England's most successful foreign manager
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2022 02:24 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 02:24 AM BdST
Spaniard Pep Guardiola became the most successful foreign manager in English football, in terms of league titles won, when he clinched his fourth Premier League crown on Sunday.
With his latest success, the Manchester City manager moved above Frenchman Arsene Wenger and Portuguese Jose Mourinho who both have three Premier League titles to their names.
All the managers above former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola in the all-time winners list were born in the British Isles.
Scotsman Alex Ferguson has won more league titles than any, having clinched 13 Premier Leagues with Manchester United.
Guardiola is level on four titles with another Scot, Kenny Dalglish, who enjoyed three triumphs with Liverpool and one with Blackburn Rovers.
The Spaniard is one win behind Matt Busby of Manchester United and two behind six-time league-winning Liverpool manager Bob Paisley.
Guardiola has won the title in 10 of his 13 seasons as a top-flight manager across spells in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
