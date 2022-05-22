PSG's Di Maria to leave the French champions at season's end
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2022 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2022 02:47 PM BdST
Paris St Germain winger Angel Di Maria will leave the French club when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 champions said.
The 34-year-old moved to PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has been a key attacking player over the years, winning five league titles and claiming 18 trophies in all.
The arrival of Lionel Messi last summer, however, has limited Di Maria's game time, with the former Real Madrid attacker making just 18 league starts this season.
"Angel Di Maria has left a permanent mark on the history of the club," said club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. "He will remain in the memories of the supporters as someone with an irreproachable attitude, who has defended our colours with faultless commitment."
Di Maria's 111 assists is a club record, while he has scored 91 goals in 294 appearances.
The forward, who is reportedly close to signing for Serie A side Juventus, will play his last game for PSG when they host Metz in the league on Saturday.
- Mbappe extends PSG contract
- Ronaldo to miss United's final game of the season
- Klopp says no pressure in quadruple chase
- Why football needs a gender revolution
- What makes us mimic accents of others in conversation
- Dortmund coach exits after trophyless season
- Real and Betis share the spoils in 0-0 draw
- The challenge for young tennis players
- Ronaldo to miss United's final game of the season
- Liverpool boss Klopp says no pressure in quadruple chase
- Mbappe to stay at PSG: L'Equipe
- Why football needs a gender revolution
- What makes us subconsciously mimic the accents of others in conversation
- Dortmund coach Rose exits after trophyless season
Most Read
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- India jails trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo, 6 other Bangladeshis for life in rape case
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Bangladesh reports first COVID death in a month, 16 cases
- Bangladesh issues alert at airports as Europe reports monkeypox cases
- Victim of human-trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo returns to Bangladesh
- Soak up the full moon from Padma bridge: Quader
- Maldives allows undocumented Bangladeshis to legalise status