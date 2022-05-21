Ronaldo to miss United's final game of the season
>>Reuters
Published: 21 May 2022 10:54 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2022 10:54 PM BdST
Forward Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's final game of the season away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday due to a hip injury, British media reported on Saturday.
The club refused to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Ronaldo, who missed matches in January and March with hip flexor trouble, is United's top scorer this season with 24 goals in all competitions.
United are sixth in the league on 58 points, two points above seventh-placed West Ham United, and they need a win at Selhurst Park to be certain of securing a place in next season's Europa League.
Sunday's game will be Ralf Rangnick's last as the interim manager, with Erik ten Hag set to be the permanent manager from next season.
More stories
- Mbappe to stay at PSG: L'Equipe
- Klopp says no pressure in quadruple chase
- Why football needs a gender revolution
- What makes us mimic accents of others in conversation
- Dortmund coach exits after trophyless season
- Real and Betis share the spoils in 0-0 draw
- The challenge for young tennis players
- China retreats from sports hosting amid 'zero-COVID' policy
Recent Stories
- Liverpool boss Klopp says no pressure in quadruple chase
- Mbappe to stay at PSG: L'Equipe
- Why football needs a gender revolution
- What makes us subconsciously mimic the accents of others in conversation
- Dortmund coach Rose exits after trophyless season
- Double guard of honour as Real and Betis share points
Opinion
Most Read
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Liverpool is latest on the list of Chattogram’s direct freight routes
- India jails trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo, 6 other Bangladeshis for life in rape case
- Bangladesh reports first COVID death in a month, 16 cases
- Russia hustles to recruit soldiers and halts gas supplies to Finland
- Dollar surges past Tk 100, but still ‘hard to find’
- 3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur
- Azov battalion releases another video amid questions over how many fighters remain in Mariupol