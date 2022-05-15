Man City fight back to draw at West Ham
>> Reuters
Published: 15 May 2022 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2022 10:23 PM BdST
Manchester City fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with West Ham United on Sunday and stay in charge of their thrilling Premier League title battle with Liverpool.
Juergen Klopp's team play at Southampton on Tuesday and City had the chance to open a six-point lead at the top but the draw at the London Stadium left them four points above Liverpool with one game left.
Victory on the final day at home to Aston Villa would guarantee City their fourth league title in five seasons, regardless of Liverpool's results against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Pep Guardiola's team will win the title on Tuesday if Liverpool lose at Southampton.
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen struck twice in the first half but Jack Grealish pulled one back for City early in the second half before Vladimir Coufal scored an own goal. Riyad Mahrez missed a golden chance to seal a City win after he missed a late penalty.
After City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko lost track of Bowen, the West Ham forward raced on to Pablo Fornals' pass over the top and took it round goalkeeper Ederson for a clinical finish in the 24th minute.
Bowen added another in the 45th minute when Michail Antonio sent him through with a clever pass and the English forward's low strike from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.
City bounced back in the second half after playmaker Grealish scored for the visitors in the 49th minute with a volley after Rodri headed a high ball over to him in the box.
West Ham had the chance to add their third goal in the 65th minute when a loose back pass from Fernandinho sent Antonio through on goal but the Jamaica forward sent his shot over the bar.
The hosts were left to rue the missed chance as they conceded an own goal, with West Ham defender Coufal heading a cross from Mahrez into his own net in the 69th minute.
Mahrez could have become City's hero in the 86th minute but his spot-kick was kept out by keeper Lukasz Fabianski after Craig Dawson brought down Gabriel Jesus in the penalty box.
The result guaranteed West Ham European football next season as they stayed seventh on 56 points.
The game also marked Mark Noble's farewell game in front of home fans, with the midfielder set to bring the curtain down on his 18-year, one-club career at the end of the season.
- Kane sends Spurs into top four with win over Burnley
- Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash
- Liverpool win FA Cup on penalties against Chelsea
- Ronaldo backs Ten Hag to deliver at Man United
- Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern
- China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights
- Turned down Bayern to stay at Liverpool: Klopp
- Djokovic keeps top spot
- Kane penalty sends Spurs into top four with win over Burnley
- Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash
- Liverpool win FA Cup on penalties against Chelsea
- Ronaldo backs Ten Hag to deliver at Manchester United
- Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern, club's sports director says
- China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights: AFC
Most Read
- Wanted over scams in Bangladesh, PK Halder and associates face grilling after arrest in India
- U-turns are meant to de-clog Dhaka roads. Many believe they are doing the opposite
- Students from two colleges in Dhaka clash, disrupting traffic
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans
- 10 people killed and 3 wounded in shooting at Buffalo grocery store
- India raids ‘properties owned by PK Halder’, wanted in Bangladesh over scams
- BIRDEM doctor, wife and son die on trip to visit ill mother in Gopalganj crash
- Jashore teen chained up by parents over video game addiction
- Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash