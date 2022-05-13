Salah, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Season
>> Reuters
Published: 13 May 2022 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2022 08:38 PM BdST
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Friday named among the eight nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award.
Salah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists.
Both Salah and De Bruyne have won the award before, in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.
Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 11, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Action Images/Reuters/Peter Cziborra
City defender Ruben Dias won the award last season.
