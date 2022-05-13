Salah, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Season

Salah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists.

Both Salah and De Bruyne have won the award before, in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons respectively.

Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 11, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Action Images/Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The other nominees include Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, City's Joao Cancelo, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

City defender Ruben Dias won the award last season.