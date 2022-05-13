Manchester City unveil Aguero statue on 10th anniversary of '93:20'
>> Reuters
Published: 13 May 2022 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2022 09:20 PM BdST
Manchester City unveiled a statue of former striker Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of his winning goal that gave them their first league title in 44 years.
Aguero netted a dramatic 94th-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season to beat cross-town rivals Manchester United to the title.
Often dubbed the "93:20" goal in reference to the time it was scored, Aguero's strike set City on their way to domestic dominance in the years that followed.
"Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving," said Aguero, who scored a club-record 260 goals before moving to Barcelona and retiring last year at the age of 33 due to a heart condition.
"In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world... it is something very special."
The former Argentina international won five league titles, an FA Cup and six League Cups over a 10-year period at City.
The statue, created by sculptor Andy Scott, joins those of Aguero's former team mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva that were unveiled at the Etihad last year.
"Sergio Aguero's contribution to Manchester City in a defining era for the club cannot be overstated," added City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.
"When our fans think of Sergio, they are immediately drawn to the iconic moment of 93:20... it is only fitting that Sergio has been recognised with a statue of his own."
- Real Madrid thrash Levante 6-0
- Coutinho joins Villa from Barca in deal worth 20m euros
- De Bruyne propels Man City closer to title
- Man City had the money. Haaland had the leverage
- Barca close in on Super Cup spot with Celta win
- Liverpool stay in title hunt
- Djokovic advances with number one spot on the line
- More CL spots up for grabs from 2024
- Manchester City unveil Aguero statue on 10th anniversary of '93:20'
- Salah, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Season
- Levante relegated after being demolished 6-0 by Real Madrid
- Coutinho joins Aston Villa from Barca in permanent deal worth 20m euros
- Dazzling De Bruyne propels Man City closer to Premier League title
- City had the money. Haaland had the leverage
Most Read
- A day of destiny: Bangladesh jails Destiny Group President Harun, MD Rafiqul for graft
- Bangladesh minister proposes ‘Korean method’ to execute govt project
- It’s official: public servants can’t spend taxpayers’ money on foreign tours
- A ceiling fan comes down on sacked state minister Murad Hassan, leaving him injured
- FDA authorises a type of underwear to protect against infection during oral sex
- UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies
- Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
- Man arrested over misappropriating plane ticket money after selling at lower prices
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia
- Exhausted, weak wild elephant prefers to stay close to humans