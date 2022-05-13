Coutinho joins Aston Villa from Barca in permanent deal worth 20m euros
>> Reuters
Published: 13 May 2022 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2022 01:15 AM BdST
Aston Villa have turned playmaker Philippe Coutinho's loan move from Barcelona into a permanent deal for 20 million euros ($20.74 million), the LaLiga club said on Thursday.
Barcelona said they had inserted a 50 percent sell-on clause for any future sale of Coutinho, who bagged four goals and three assists since initially signing for Villa on loan in January.
At Villa, Coutinho was reunited with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, with the pair playing together at Anfield from 2013-15 and Gerrard now managing the Premier League team.
"This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa. Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January," Gerrard said in a statement by Villa.
"With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience."
Brazil international Coutinho joined Barcelona in January 2018 for approximately 142 million pounds ($173.07 million) but had not been able to establish himself in the first team at Camp Nou and he spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.
Villa are 12th in the league and host Crystal Palace on Sunday.
- Coutinho joins Villa from Barca in deal worth 20m euros
- De Bruyne propels Man City closer to title
- Man City had the money. Haaland had the leverage
- Barca close in on Super Cup spot with Celta win
- Liverpool stay in title hunt
- Djokovic advances with number one spot on the line
- More CL spots up for grabs from 2024
- Tuchel seeks clarity after Chelsea takeover
- Coutinho joins Aston Villa from Barca in permanent deal worth 20m euros
- Dazzling De Bruyne propels Man City closer to Premier League title
- City had the money. Haaland had the leverage
- Barca breeze past Celta to close in on a spot at the Super Cup
- Liverpool stay in title hunt with Villa win
- UEFA approves changes to Champions League from 2024 with more spots up for grabs
Most Read
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia
- Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
- Bangladesh jails Destiny Group President Harun-Ar-Rashid, MD Rafiqul Amin for graft
- Verdict in case against Destiny Group bosses on Thursday
- Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
- It’s official: public servants can’t spend taxpayers’ money on foreign tours
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- Kremlin signals it could annex the strategically important region of Kherson
- Russia vows response as Finland seeks NATO membership without delay
- Biman principal engineer among 5 suspended over collision of planes in Dhaka airport hangar