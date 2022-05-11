UEFA approves changes to Champions League from 2024 with more spots up for grabs
>> Reuters
Published: 11 May 2022 02:50 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2022 02:50 AM BdST
Two Champions League spots will to go associations with the best collective performance by their clubs in the previous season from 2024-25 onwards after UEFA's Executive Committee approved the final format and access list for European club competitions.
UEFA also changed the criteria to qualify for Europe's premier club competition, removing access based on club coefficient, denying teams who did historically well a chance to qualify even if they did not finish in qualifying positions.
The final format was approved in Vienna on Tuesday.
"The final two places will go to the associations with the best collective performance by their clubs in the previous season (total number of points obtained divided by the number of participating clubs)," UEFA said in a statement.
"Those two associations will earn one place for the club best ranked in the domestic league behind the UEFA Champions League positions."
If the rule were applied this season, England and Netherlands would get an extra spot, meaning the team that finishes fifth in the Premier League would qualify along with the top four teams.
With the number of teams increasing from 32 to 36, UEFA said one place will go to the "club ranked third in the championship of the association in fifth position in the UEFA national association ranking."
Currently, France's Ligue 1 are ranked fifth and only the top two teams qualify for the opening stage, with the third-placed team going through qualifying rounds.
The last spot will be awarded to another domestic champion in the 'Champions Path'.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said they were committed to "qualification based on sporting merit".
"I am really pleased that it was a unanimous decision of the UEFA Executive Committee, with the European Club Association, European Leagues and National Associations all agreeing with the proposal made," he said in a statement.
"Another proof that European football is more united than ever. Qualification will thus remain purely based on sporting performance and the dream to participate will remain for all clubs."
The number of matches in the new opening league stage will also be reduced from 10 to eight per team. Every club will play against eight different teams instead of the six matches they play now against three teams in a home-away format.
"The top eight teams in the league phase qualify for the knockouts while teams finishing 9th-24th will play two-legged playoffs to secure a last-16 spot," UEFA added.
The Europa League and the Europa Conference League will also have 36 teams in the league phase.
- Djokovic advances with number one spot on the line
- Tuchel seeks clarity after Chelsea takeover
- Man City sign Erling Haaland
- UK football wives libel trial kicks off
- FIFA orders Brazil, Argentina to replay abandoned WC qualifier
- Beckham hopes Ronaldo stays on at Man Utd
- Champions PSG held to 2-2 draw by Troyes
- Atletico beat Real 1-0
- Liverpool stay in title hunt with Villa win
- UEFA approves changes to Champions League from 2024 with more spots up for grabs
- Tuchel seeks clarity after Chelsea takeover to inject 'positive energy'
- Djokovic advances in Rome with number one spot on the line
- UK's "WAGatha Christie" football wives libel trial kicks off
- Dortmund's Haaland close to sealing Man City transfer
Most Read
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Strong winds delay Cox’s Bazar flight landing by 2 hours
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Cyclone Asani loses intensity as it nears Indian coast
- Hasina expresses hope to double Bangladesh's trade with US
- Marcos, son of strongman, triumphs in Philippines presidential election
- LDP leader Redwan Ahmed lands in jail after shooting at workers of AL fronts
- Bangladesh’s GDP growth estimated at 7.25% in FY22: BBS
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay