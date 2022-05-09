Beckham hopes Ronaldo stays on at Man Utd
>> Reuters
Published: 09 May 2022 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 06:30 PM BdST
Manchester United are set to undergo major changes after another disappointing season but former midfielder David Beckham hopes Cristiano Ronaldo sticks around for at least another year.
United's 4-0 hammering at Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend means they cannot finish higher than sixth.
The Old Trafford side have appointed Ajax Amsterdam manager Erik ten Hag to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of the current campaign, with the Dutchman expected to revamp the squad during the close season.
Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season and Beckham, who also wore United's number seven jersey, hopes the 37-year-old forward will stay on.
"It's important to him -- we all know how much United means to him. He's still doing what he does best," Beckham told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix.
"To be doing what he's doing at his age is really incredible so hopefully it continues for another year or two."
Beckham, who won six Premier League titles at United, said fans had stuck by the side through some difficult times, with United's last league title coming in the 2012-2013 season.
"It's been a tough end to the season. But it is the end of the season, I'm sure a lot of fans are thankful of that because it's been a tough one -- full of ups and downs," he said.
"The players have done what they can do best, so has the manager. I turned up at the stadium a few months back and every seat was filled so the fans still believe, they support, they turn up for the team.
"It's what United fans do. There's not many teams to have gone through what they've gone through in the last few years and still filling out their stadium. There will be changes."
- Champions PSG held to 2-2 draw by Troyes
- Atletico beat Real 1-0
- Chelsea crowned WSL champions
- Liverpool draw 1-1 with Spurs
- Chelsea agree sale terms with Boehly-led consortium
- Asian Games postponed until 2023 over COVID
- Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
- Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1m pounds
- Beckham hopes Ronaldo stays on at Man Utd
- Champions PSG held to draw as they let two-goal lead slip
- Atletico close in on Champions League spot with 1-0 Real win
- Chelsea crowned WSL champions as Kerr shines in win over Man United
- An NBA coach’s journey from FedEx to the top job
- Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs
Most Read
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Journalists are ‘overdoing it’, says rail minister’s wife’s nephew amid ticketless travel row
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka
- The era of cheap and plenty may be ending
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Over 3,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil seized in Chattogram amid shortage
- Eid under the Taliban shows a changed Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka gets another year to repay $200m to Bangladesh amid economic crisis