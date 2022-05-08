Chelsea crowned WSL champions as Kerr shines in win over Man United
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2022 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2022 08:06 PM BdST
Chelsea won the Women's Super League with a brilliant 4-2 come-from-behind win over Manchester United on Sunday featuring two stunning volleys from Sam Kerr to secure their third straight league title and fifth in seven years.
Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 2-0, finished second on 56 points, one behind Chelsea, and Manchester City grabbed the final Champions League spot by beating Reading to finish third.
Birmingham City were the only side relegated from the 12-team division, and they will be replaced next season by Liverpool.
Martha Thomas gave Manchester United the lead with a deft header from Katie Zelem's free kick, and although Erin Cuthbert levelled four minutes later, Chelsea went in 2-1 down at the break after Ella Toone's deflected strike for the visitors.
The Blues bounced back in the second half, with Australian Kerr levelling again in the first minute with a thunderous left-footed volley, and Norwegian winger Guro Reiten put them in front with a deft finish five minutes later.
Kerr put the game beyond reach with a brilliant finish in the 66th minute, chesting the ball down and twisting to volley home after a poor clearance from United goalkeeper Mary Earps.
Arsenal had needed Chelsea to drop points to have any chance of snatching the title, and their win over West Ham was in vain.
Manchester City thumped Reading 4-0 to secure the third Champions League spot at the expense of Manchester United, who finished fourth.
Birmingham's 11-year spell as a top-flight club ended in midweek when a 6-0 thrashing by Manchester City condemned them to the drop, and they signed off with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.
Tottenham beat Leicester City 1-0 and
Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw to bring the
season to a close.
- Chelsea crowned WSL champions
- Liverpool draw 1-1 with Spurs
- Chelsea agree sale terms with Boehly-led consortium
- Asian Games postponed until 2023 over COVID
- Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
- Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1m pounds
- Liverpool reach CL final with win over Villarreal
- Man Utd grab 3-0 win over Brentford
- An NBA coach’s journey from FedEx to the top job
- Liverpool suffer title blow in home draw with Spurs
- Chelsea confirm terms agreed Boehly-led consortium to buy club
- Hangzhou Asian Games postponed until 2023 over COVID
- Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
- Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Bangladesh Railway reinstates TTE Shafiqul as minister admits wife’s involvement in suspension row
- Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
- Warning signal No. 1 at Bangladesh ports as storm brews over the bay
- Chattogram businessman beaten to death for 'not paying extortion money'
- Russian retreat seen near Kharkiv, despite victory day push for gains
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Railways minister distances himself from ticket offenders after TTE is suspended
- A dentist is arrested on suspicion of murdering wife, daughters in Manikganj