Real fight back from the brink to stun Man City
>> Reuters
Published: 05 May 2022 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 03:59 AM BdST
Real Madrid fought back from the brink of elimination to beat Manchester City 3-1 after extra time and 6-5 on aggregate in an enthralling and dramatic Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.
City led 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate when Riyad Mahrez scored after 73 minutes but Real substitute Rodrygo equalised in the last minute of normal time and headed home one minute later to level the tie at 5-5.
Five minutes into extra time Karim Benzema converted a penalty awarded for a foul on him by Ruben Dias and Real, the record 13-times European champions, held the shell-shocked English side at bay to reach the final.
Real will play Liverpool on May 28 in Paris, a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv which the Spanish team won 3-1.
It was another superb rearguard action by Real who came from behind for the third consecutive time in this season Champions League knock-out stage to stay on course to win Europe's most prestigious club competition for the fifth time in the last nine years.
After a breathtaking first leg packed with goals and individual brilliance from both sides, the return game was the complete opposite.
City worked tirelessly to subdue their hosts who failed to manage a shot on target on the first half.
With Real fast running out of ideas, Bernardo Silva broke through the middle of their defence and laid the ball off for Mahrez to finish and City looked certain to stay on course to win the trophy for the first time.
But as they did against Paris St Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals, Real conjured up the magic they required.
Rodrygo finished from close range to give them a lifeline and the Brazilian headed home moments later to send the Bernabeu crowd into raptures before Benzema completed the turnaround.
- Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1m pounds
- Liverpool reach CL final with win over Villarreal
- Man Utd grab 3-0 win over Brentford
- Wimbledon ban on Russian players unfair: Nadal
- Arsenal edge ahead of Spurs in top-four race
- Superclubs and spring nights
- Real win 35th LaLiga title
- Man City back on top
- Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds
- Liverpool reach Champions League final with win over Villarreal
- Man Utd back to winning ways with 3-0 victory over Brentford
- Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair
- Arsenal edge ahead of Spurs in top-four race, Everton earn vital win
- Superclubs and spring nights
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Three more people, two firms used Bangladeshi addresses: new Pandora Papers data
- Man who assaulted flight attendants gets 60 days in jail
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid