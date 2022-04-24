Bayern Munich win 10th straight league title after beating Dortmund
Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2022 12:58 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 12:58 AM BdST
Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday to secure their 10th straight Bundesliga title with three games left to play in the season.
Bayern, 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund, have now won 31 Bundesliga titles since the introduction of the top division in 1963, and 32 German league crowns in all.
