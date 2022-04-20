Brazil's Pele back in hospital as tumour treatment continues
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Apr 2022 10:51 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 10:51 AM BdST
Brazilian football great Pele returned to hospital on Monday as he continues to receive treatment for cancer, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said in a medical note on Tuesday.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento's clinical condition is good and stable, and he is likely to be discharged in the next few days, doctors said, using Pele's full name.
The 81-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of hospital for treatment on a regular basis.
Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the former Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil player has suffered a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.
In February, Pele was admitted to hospital for a round of chemotherapy when a urinary infection was identified, keeping him in longer than was planned.
- PSG's Messi, Verratti to miss Angers clash
- What to know about World Cup travel to Qatar
- Barca slips to shock home loss to Cádiz
- Ronaldo's newborn twin boy dies
- The female football players challenging France’s hijab ban
- Chelsea book Liverpool clash in FA Cup final
- Liverpool hang on for 3-2 win over Man City
- Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United
- PSG's Messi and Verratti to miss Angers clash due to injury
- Thinking about going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Here’s what to know
- Barca's shock loss to Cádiz puts Real on verge of LaLiga title
- Ronaldo's newborn twin boy dies
- The biennial World Cup may be dead, but FIFA’s fight isn’t over
- The female football players challenging France’s hijab ban
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- 1 dead as tension simmers in New Market after traders, Dhaka College students clash
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers clash after ‘altercation’
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Dhaka faces gridlock amid clashes in New Market