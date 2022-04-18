Chelsea beat Palace to book Liverpool clash in FA Cup final
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2022 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 12:03 AM BdST
Second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount saw Chelsea overcome Crystal Palace 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and set up a showdown with Liverpool.
Former Palace loanee Loftus-Cheek put Chelsea ahead after 65 minutes when Kai Havertz's cross from the right took a deflection out to the winger, who hammered a shot that hit defender Joachim Andersen and flew into the net.
Mount added a crucial second goal just over 10 minutes later and sealed the victory for Chelsea, playing Timo Werner's ball from the edge of the box past Andersen with his first touch and burying it past goalkeeper Jack Butland with his second.
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea ground down a hard-working Palace team and will meet Liverpool at Wembley again in a re-match of the League Cup final, which they lost on penalties in February.
- Liverpool hang on for 3-2 win over Man City
- Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United
- Tottenham's top-four hopes dented by loss to Brighton
- Eintracht beat Barca to reach Europa semis
- You decide which games matter
- City, Liverpool lock horns again in FA Cup battle
- Novak Djokovic returns to clay, but plays little like himself
- ‘The carpet capital of the world’ is now Football Town USA
- Chelsea beat Palace to book Liverpool clash in FA Cup final
- Liverpool hang on for 3-2 FA Cup semi win over City
- Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United amid fan anger in Norwich win
- Tottenham's top-four hopes dented by home loss to Brighton
- You decide which games matter
- Sensational Eintracht beat Barca 3-2 to reach Europa League last four
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Clashes erupt in Indian capital during Hindu procession
- Key suspect in Cumilla journalist Mohiuddin's murder killed in ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- UK's Johnson to leave home woes behind in visit to India
- Parliamentary committee asks authorities not to harass UAE-bound travellers with valid visas
- Jet fuel prices rise by 117% in a year and a half. Bangladeshi airlines, flyers feel the heat