Brazil favourites to win Qatar World Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2022 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 12:21 PM BdST
Brazil are favourites to win the 2022 World Cup according to bookmakers after the five times champions were on Friday drawn with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in the group stage of the showpiece event in Qatar.
William Hill installed Brazil, who rose to the top of the world rankings this week, as 5-1 favourites to win the tournament ahead of France (11-2), England (6-1), Spain (15-2) and Argentina (11-1).
BetMGM also had Brazil as (5-1) favourites followed by France and England (both 11-2).
Holders France were pooled with Denmark, Tunisia and either the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru, who are in a playoff series. England face Iran, the United States and the winners of the European playoff - Wales, Scotland or Ukraine. Read full story
The tournament will run from Nov 21 to Dec 18. It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East.
