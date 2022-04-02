Brazil favourites to win Qatar World Cup

William Hill installed Brazil, who rose to the top of the world rankings this week, as 5-1 favourites to win the tournament ahead of France (11-2), England (6-1), Spain (15-2) and Argentina (11-1).

BetMGM also had Brazil as (5-1) favourites followed by France and England (both 11-2).

Holders France were pooled with Denmark, Tunisia and either the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru, who are in a playoff series. England face Iran, the United States and the winners of the European playoff - Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

The tournament will run from Nov 21 to Dec 18. It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East.