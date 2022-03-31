Ronaldo and Messi to learn World Cup last dance partners
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2022 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2022 12:15 AM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will learn on Friday their opponents for what is almost certainly their last World Cup finals when the draw is made for November's tournament in Qatar.
The two biggest names in the game have collected a host of club and individual honours as well as continental trophies with their countries but neither has managed to crown his career with the ultimate prize of World Cup glory.
Portuguese forward Ronaldo, who is 37, and Argentine Messi, 34, are set to feature in their fifth World Cup finals -- no player has appeared in six.
The nearest Ronaldo came to winning the tournament was his first attempt in Germany in 2006 when Portugal lost in the semi-finals to France.
Messi's Argentina were runners-up in Brazil in 2014 where they lost to Germany in the final in Rio.
Neither player has indicated whether he will try to make a record sixth World Cup appearance or retire from international football after this year's tournament but their ages suggest this may well be their final attempt.
Portugal and Argentina are expected to be among the top seeds, in pot one, meaning they will avoid a direct confrontation with one of the favourites in the four-team group stage.
Defending champions France and five-times World Cup winners Brazil are the bookmakers' favourites, with England, semi-finalists four years ago, also fancying their chances.
Although European champions Italy failed to qualify for the finals, the continent has plenty of serious contenders with Belgium, Spain and Germany also in the frame.
Twenty nine of the 32 teams will be in the draw, with qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean concluding on Thursday.
Three slots will remain empty in Friday's draw to be filled by the two intercontinental playoff winners and the last European playoff winners - from the matches delayed by the war in Ukraine.
Scotland play Ukraine in June for the right to face Wales for the last spot.
Hosts Qatar have been put in Group A and the other places will be drawn out of four pots based on the FIFA rankings to be set on Thursday.
The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3.
Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders.
The draw is designed to ensure no group has more than one team from the same continental qualification zone apart from Europe. No group can have more than two UEFA nations.
- Italy edge Turkey 3-2 after WC qualifying agony
- France hammer South Africa 5-0
- Suarez becomes top scorer in South American WC qualifiers
- Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast
- Ronaldo set to make his fifth WC trip
- Fernandes brace seals Portugal World Cup spot
- Mane fires Senegal to World Cup finals
- Messi signs $20m deal to promote crypto fan token firm
- Ronaldo and Messi to learn World Cup last dance partners
- Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tests positive for COVID-19
- Mbappe, Giroud deliver as France hammer South Africa 5-0
- Suarez moves ahead of Messi with 29th World Cup qualifying goal
- Sterling steers England to 3-0 win over Ivory Coast
- Italy edge Turkey 3-2 in friendly after World Cup qualifying agony
Most Read
- AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Shell hits military camp in Russia, most likely from Ukrainian side: Tass
- Fatema becomes the first woman to complete a Bangladesh police test flight
- What if Putin didn’t miscalculate?
- Four sentenced to death for murder of blogger Ananta Bijoy Das
- Pakistan government ally quits coalition ahead of vote to oust PM
- Hasina explains why Bangladesh refrained from UNGA vote on Ukraine war
- Germany declares 'early warning' of possible Russian gas supply crisis
- Bangladesh CNG stations to go into 6-hour downtime every day in Ramadan