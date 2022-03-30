Real Madrid coach Ancelotti tests positive for COVID-19

The 62-year-old is set to miss Saturday's league trip to Celta Vigo as LaLiga leaders Real will be looking to bounce back from their 4-0 home loss to rivals Barcelona in their last outing before the international break.

Ancelotti's side will then take on his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge four days later in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Real sit top of LaLiga after 29 games with 66 points, nine clear of second-placed Sevilla. Barcelona are a further three points behind but have a game in hand.