Italy edge Turkey 3-2 in friendly after World Cup qualifying agony

Both countries were eliminated from contention for the tournament in Qatar after suffering defeats in their playoff semi-finals last week which, had they won, would have pitted them against each other for a World Cup berth.

European champions Italy suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by North Macedonia while Turkey squandered a late penalty as they lost 3-1 away to Portugal.

On Tuesday, Cengiz Under put Turkey ahead in the fourth minute with a low strike between goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's legs. But Italy struck back with two quick goals in the closing minutes of the first half to lead.

Bryan Cristante levelled with a powerful header from a free kick in the 35th minute before a mistake from Turkey keeper Altay Bayindir left him face-to-face with Raspadori, who put the Italian side ahead in the 39th.

Italy extended their lead with a second goal by Raspadori in the 69th minute before Turkey's Serdar Dursun raised hopes of a late comeback in the 83rd but the hosts were unable to capitalise on a flurry of late chances.

Turkey last qualified for the World Cup in 2002 when they finished in third place behind champions Brazil and runners-up Germany. Italy did not qualify for the World Cup four years ago, their first failure to reach the global tournament since 1958.