Bruno Fernandes brace seals Portugal World Cup spot
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2022 02:59 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 02:59 AM BdST
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scored twice as they beat stubborn visitors North Macedonia 2-0 to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar after a tense European playoff tie on Tuesday.
Roared on by 50,000 fans at a sold-out Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal dominated the game from the start but struggled to break down the strong North Macedonian defence, managing only three shots on target despite having almost 70% possession.
Fernandes oppened the scoring 30 minutes into the first half after intercepting a pass by his best friend, North Macedonia captain Stefan Ristovski, working a great one-two with Cristiano Ronaldo before whipping his shot past the goalkeeper.
Portugal qualified for a sixth straight World Cup finals and have not missed a major international competition in the last 20 years.
More stories
- Fernandes brace seals Portugal World Cup spot
- Mane fires Senegal to World Cup finals
- Messi signs $20m deal to promote crypto fan token firm
- Shark-punching surfer to come out of retirement
- N Macedonia promises players €500,000 if they shock Portugal
- Enjoy Messi while you can: Argentina coach
- Spain clinch 2-1 over Albania
- Shot-shy England grab 2-1 win over Swiss
Recent Stories
- Australia's shark-punching Fanning to come out of retirement again
- Jake Paul offers Smith and Rock $30m to fight after Oscars dust-up
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi while they can
- Late Kane penalty gives shot-shy England 2-1 win over Swiss
- Olmo's late stunner gives Spain win over Albania in Barcelona
Opinion
Most Read
- AR Rahman in Dhaka for Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert
- Russia promises to scale down operations; Ukraine proposes neutrality
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Ukraine sets ceasefire goal for new Russia talks, but breakthrough looks distant
- North Macedonia PM promises players 500,000 euros if they shock Portugal
- Biden aims to boost military and social spending in 2023 budget
- Pusti, S Alam, Rupchanda bosses summoned over cooking oil irregularities
- RAB interrogates wife of slain AL leader Tipu
- Bangladesh plans subway network in Dhaka by 2030
- Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock after Academy condemns his slap