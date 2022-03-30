Bruno Fernandes brace seals Portugal World Cup spot

Roared on by 50,000 fans at a sold-out Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal dominated the game from the start but struggled to break down the strong North Macedonian defence, managing only three shots on target despite having almost 70% possession.

Fernandes oppened the scoring 30 minutes into the first half after intercepting a pass by his best friend, North Macedonia captain Stefan Ristovski, working a great one-two with Cristiano Ronaldo before whipping his shot past the goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder sealed Portugal's win in the 65th minute, striking home a close-range volley from a Diogo Jota cross.

Portugal qualified for a sixth straight World Cup finals and have not missed a major international competition in the last 20 years.