Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi while they can
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2022 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 11:42 AM BdST
Argentine football fans should enjoy Lionel Messi while they can and stop worrying about whether the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will retire from international football after this year's World Cup in Qatar, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Sunday.
"We have to enjoy him now, not think about the future and what is going to happen," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Tuesday's qualifier away to Ecuador.
"Sometimes, because that's life, one gets old and I think that's normal. But why not think about the spectacular here and now? Why not enjoy him now? It's useless thinking about what is going to happen after the World Cup."
Scaloni's words came in response to Messi's cryptic comment after last week's game against Venezuela that he would "rethink a lot of things" when the tournament in Qatar was over.
The comments were interpreted in some quarters as a sign he might retire from international duty.
Messi, 34, led a lap of honour after Argentina beat
Venezuela 3-0 at the Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, a match that could be
his last international appearance on Argentine soil.
Nevertheless, Scaloni, who has led his side to a 30-game unbeaten streak, would not confirm Messi's presence in the team to play Ecuador on Tuesday.
Both teams have already qualified for the finals and the coach promised to give some fringe players a run out.
"We think this is the right time to make some modifications," he said.
Argentina had not won an international title in 28 years until Scaloni took them to the Copa America last year and they will be aiming for a third World Cup title in Qatar.
- Spain clinch 2-1 over Albania
- Shot-shy England grab 2-1 win over Swiss
- Eriksen scores on Denmark return
- Ukrainian refugee wins race at the Jerusalem marathon
- Messi scores as Argentina ease past Venezuela
- Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
- Italy miss out on World Cup again
- Japan, Saudi seal World Cup spots
- Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi while they can
- Late Kane penalty gives shot-shy England 2-1 win over Swiss
- Olmo's late stunner gives Spain win over Albania in Barcelona
- Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
- Ukrainian refugee wins women’s race at the Jerusalem marathon
- Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Russian-backed Ukrainian rebel region may vote to join Russia
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move
- Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report
- A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death