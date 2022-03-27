Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Mar 2022 09:50 AM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 09:50 AM BdST
Christian Eriksen scored just over two minutes into his return to the Danish national team on Saturday, rifling home after coming on as a substitute in their friendly against Netherlands 288 days after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the pitch.
Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium and had to have a device fitted to regulate his heart. It led to the end of his time at Italian club Inter Milan, as Italy’s Serie A does not allow players who use such devices to play.
The 30-year-old Eriksen, who resumed his club career with English Premier League side Brentford on Feb 26, came on as a halftime substitute for the Danes in Amsterdam to win his 110th international cap.
He scored Denmark’s second goal to put the score at 3-2 to the Dutch with 42 minutes to play.
More stories
- Spain clinch 2-1 over Albania
- Eriksen scores on Denmark return
- Ukrainian refugee wins race at the Jerusalem marathon
- Messi scores as Argentina ease past Venezuela
- Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
- Italy miss out on World Cup again
- Japan, Saudi seal World Cup spots
- Tennis world no. 1 Barty retires at 25
Recent Stories
- Late Kane penalty gives shot-shy England 2-1 win over Swiss
- Olmo's late stunner gives Spain win over Albania in Barcelona
- Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
- Ukrainian refugee wins women’s race at the Jerusalem marathon
- Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
- Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before World Cup
Opinion
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- On its 51st Independence Day, Bangladesh looks to a long road ahead with renewed hope
- Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' in fiery speech on Ukraine war