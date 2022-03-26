Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Mar 2022 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 26 Mar 2022 10:30 AM BdST
Argentina scored twice in three minutes late in the second half, including a curiously mis-hit effort from Lionel Messi, to cement a 3-0 win over Venezuela in Friday's World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires.
Argentina had already qualified for Qatar before Friday’s game and were on top throughout against the last-placed side in the South American qualifying group and the only one of the 10 South American sides never to reach the World Cup finals.
They got the breakthrough their pressure deserved 10 minutes before half-time when Nicolas Gonzalez knocked home Rodrigo De Paul’s inviting low cross from six metres out.
Substitute Angel Di Maria scored a lovely second in 79 minutes when he ran on to a through pass from De Paul and then chipped the ball over three Venezuelan defenders from outside the box.
Messi himself got the third three minutes later when he chested down a Di Maria pass before sclaffing the ball past a helpless keeper, Wuilker Farinez.
“We are very happy,” said De Paul, “we love playing in this shirt. The best thing about this group is that it treats every game as a final.”
“This is what it's all about. Never letting up.”
The defeat was Venezuela’s 10th in their last 12 games and the win extended Argentina’s unbeaten run under coach Lionel Scaloni to 30 games going back to July 2019.
The home side, who were without four players suspended for breaching COVID-19 quarantine rules ahead of September’s suspended game against Brazil, has never lost to Venezuela in eight home qualifiers.
The two-times world champions and current Copa America winners will be joined in Qatar by Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay, while Peru, Colombia and Chile are battling for fifth place and a playoff spot against a team from the Asian confederation.
The final round of games takes place next Tuesday.
- Messi scores as Argentina ease past Venezuela
- Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before WC
- Italy miss out on World Cup again
- Japan, Saudi seal World Cup spots
- Tennis world no. 1 Barty retires at 25
- Barca humiliate Real 4-0 at the Bernabeu
- PSG slump to heavy defeat at Monaco
- Milan players racially abused at Cagliari: Pioli
- Ukrainian refugee wins women’s race at the Jerusalem marathon
- Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
- Messi praises home fans in possible farewell before World Cup
- Italy fail to qualify for World Cup after shock loss to North Macedonia
- Japan, Saudi Arabia seal World Cup spots as Mitoma downs Australia
- 'I am spent': Tennis world number one Barty retires at 25
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu received death threat, had political rivalries
- Bangladesh is observing Independence Day with commemoration of war martyrs
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
- Russia signals scaled-back war aims, Ukrainians advance near Kyiv
- After raping and murdering a UP member, he attended her funeral. Six months later, he is in RAB's custody
- Sri Lanka economy has ‘hit rock bottom,’ putting pressure on president