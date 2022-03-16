FC Barcelona bring on Spotify as main sponsor

Under the partnership, Barca's stadium will be renamed "Spotify Camp Nou" in the first instance of the club adding a sponsor's name to the title, Sweden-based Spotify said on Tuesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a report from Catalan radio station Rac1 last month pegged the sponsorship agreement's value at 280 million euros ($306.49 million).

Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the deal terms.

From July 1, Spotify's name will appear on the front of both the men's and women's team shirts and training kits of Barcelona in the 2022/23 season and for the next four seasons.

The companies also plan to use the stadium to promote the work of musical artistes to the club's television audience.

Barcelona's player roster includes some of European football's biggest stars, including Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay. Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi left the club last year in a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca counts Nike, Japanese retailer Rakuten and Turkish company Beko as its main sponsors, according to its website.

Rakuten has sponsored the men's team since 2017 while toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker became the official shirt sponsor for the women's team in 2018.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)