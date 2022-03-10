Djokovic says he won’t attend US tournaments over vaccination status
>> Matthew Mpoke Bigg, The New York Times
Published: 10 Mar 2022 11:55 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:55 AM BdST
Novak Djokovic, one of the world’s most prominent sports stars to hold out against getting a coronavirus vaccination, was included in the field for this week’s Indian Wells tennis tournament in Southern California but said Wednesday that he can’t enter the United States and won’t participate.
Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after immigration officials there ruled that he was a danger to society because they said he could energise the country’s anti-vaccination movement. He was thus unable to defend his Australian Open title, which he has won a record nine times.
Djokovic has expressed reluctance to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying that he was not convinced by the science. He said the issue was more important to him than adding to the 20 Grand Slam tournaments he has won.
Djokovic told Australian border officials in January that he was unvaccinated, and in recent interviews has given no indication that his status has changed.
Djokovic was the tournament’s second seed. His name and picture appeared on a list of players in the main draw for the BNP Paribas Open, which starts Wednesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Although not one of the sport’s four major Grand Slams, the hard-court event is considered one of the biggest tournaments in the world.
In a tweet, Djokovic said that the Centers for Disease Control and Protection had confirmed that he is barred from entering the United States, and that he would miss tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.
Under US immigration law, people who are not citizens and also not immigrants must show proof of full vaccination as well as a negative coronavirus test to enter the country by air.
Djokovic spent two years as the game’s No. 1 ranked player until February, when he slipped to No. 2.
In his absence, Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open and moved one ahead of his rival as the men’s player with the most Grand Slam wins. Nadal also is listed among the players at Indian Wells, although Roger Federer, who has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, is not.
Last week, officials in France announced that the country would no longer require visitors to show proof of a coronavirus vaccine to enter indoor establishments after March 14, most likely clearing the way for Djokovic to defend his championship at the French Open this spring.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Benzema hat-trick inspires Real comeback win over PSG
- Liverpool into quarters despite loss to Inter
- Bayern crush Salzburg 7-1
- FIFA will allow players in Russia to break contracts
- Warne died of natural causes: Thai police
- Putin removed from judo's governing body
- De Bruyne, Mahrez hand United crushing defeat
- Barcelona fight back to win at Elche
- Djokovic says he won’t attend US tournaments over vaccination status
- Benzema hat-trick inspires Real Madrid comeback win over PSG
- Bayern crush Salzburg 7-1 with Lewandowski treble for last eight spot
- Liverpool into quarters despite loss to 10-man Inter
- FIFA will allow foreign players in Russia to break contracts
- Autopsy shows Shane Warne died of natural causes, Thai police say
Most Read
- Kremlin tells United States to await response to ‘economic war’
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Variant that combines delta and omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy
- Three students die after being run over by train in Cumilla
- Patient in groundbreaking heart transplant dies
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- Govt discovers how prices rise, but edible oil VAT is likely to be suspended
- 15-storey Modern Mansion in Dhaka’s Motijheel declared ‘risky’ as pillars crack
- Bangladesh reports one COVID death, second time since early Jan
- Ukraine says Russia bombed children's hospital in besieged Mariupol