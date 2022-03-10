Benzema hat-trick inspires Real Madrid comeback win over PSG
Published: 10 Mar 2022 04:24 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2022 04:24 AM BdST
Karim Benzema scored a quickfire hat-trick as Real Madrid fought back to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 on Wednesday and move into the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.
Kylian Mbappe struck before halftime to put the French side 2-0 up in the last-16 tie and they had chances to extend their lead.
Benzema equalised in the 61st minute following a bad error from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarrumma.
Roared on by a sold-out crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Benzema scored again in the 76th minute from Luka Modric's pass and the France striker grabbed his third two minutes later to send the record 13-times European champions into the last eight.
