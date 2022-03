De Bruyne and Mahrez fire Man City to 4-1 win over United

De Bruyne put City ahead in the fifth minute, slotting home a low pulled-back pass from Bernardo Silva but United drew level through a superb curling shot from Jadon Sancho.

But Belgian De Bruyne restored City's advantage finding the target after Phil Foden had powered into the area and seen his shot parried out by David De Gea.

City dominated after the break and made it 3-1 when De Bruyne struck a corner deep to the edge of the box and Mahrez met it with a first-time drive which took a slight deflection off Harry Maguire.

Mahrez completed the victory with a goal that was initially flagged as offside but VAR found the Alex Telles had played the Algerian onside before he latched on to an Ilkay Gundogan pass and blasted in off the shoulder of De Gea.

City have 69 points from 28 games with Liverpool on 63 from 27 matches. United slip down to fifth place, a point behind Arsenal who have three games in hand.