Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Feb 2022 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 02:04 AM BdST
Liverpool won the English League Cup for a record ninth time as they edged out Chelsea 11-10 in an incredible penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Sunday.
The two heavyweights could not be separated in an enthralling showpiece full of free-flowing attacking football and chances with four goals chalked off for offside.
After 21 successful penalties the final was decided when Chelsea's substitute keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ballooned his effort over the crossbar.
Victory for Liverpool marked the first domestic Cup triumph for their German manager Juergen Klopp.
