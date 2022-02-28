FIFA bans matches in Russia, no flag or anthem for team
Published: 28 Feb 2022
No international football matches will be played in Russia and the Russian flag and anthem will be banned from any of their matches abroad, governing body FIFA said on Sunday.
It said the national team would not compete as Russia but as the Football Union of Russia (RFU) and any games would be held with no fans on "neutral territory", as part of its sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
