Chelsea owner Abramovich gives trustees stewardship of Premier League club
>>Reuters
Published: 27 Feb 2022 02:40 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2022 02:40 AM BdST
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has given trustees of the London side's charitable foundation stewardship of the Premier League club, the Russian said on Saturday.
Abramovich, who bought the London club in 2003, said the foundation was in the "best position to look after the interests" of the club.
"I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," he said in a statement.
"I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values."
Abramovich and Chelsea did not reveal why he was giving the foundation stewardship.
However, several Russian individuals and entities have been put under sanctions by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea this week.
Abramovich has not faced any sanctions yet.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that uncertainty over Abramovich's future was weighing on the club ahead of Sunday's League Cup final.
- Poland will not play World Cup match with Russia
- Swedish Olympic star gives away medal to protest China’s abuses
- Russian F1 racer Mazepin faces uncertain future
- UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris
- Klitschko brothers to take up arms and fight for Ukraine
- Liverpool hit Leeds for six
- Ajax force 2-2 draw away at Benfica
- Man United salvage draw at Atletico
- Poland will not play World Cup match with Russia: Polish FA head
- Russia stripped of major events as invasion of Ukraine intensifies
- Swedish Olympic star gives away gold medal to protest Beijing’s abuses
- Russian F1 racer Mazepin faces uncertain future, says Haas team boss
- Klitschko brothers to take up arms and fight for Ukraine
- UEFA will strip St Petersburg of Champions League final
Most Read
- Kazi Habibul Awal, a law professor and former secretary, is the new chief of Election Commission
- ‘I’ll stand on the side of Russia’: Pro-Putin sentiment spreads online
- Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Interfax says they capture first city
- Ukraine girds for Kyiv attack amid signs of slowing Russian advance
- Bangladesh launches campaign to administer 10m COVID vaccine shots in a day
- Thousands cross borders out of Ukraine, men told to stay and fight
- ‘Get us out,’ Bangladeshi student in Ukraine pleads after Russian attack
- With the Ukraine invasion, NATO is suddenly vulnerable
- Ukrainian forces put up a fierce fight to hold capital
- Bangladesh registers 759 virus cases in a day, the lowest in nearly 8 weeks