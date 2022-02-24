Liverpool hit Leeds for six to close gap on Man City
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2022 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:16 AM BdST
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored twice each as Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-0 on Wednesday to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points.
Playing their game in hand on City, Liverpool raced into a 15th-minute lead through Salah's penalty and the title chasers were unrelenting.
A rare Joel Matip goal made it two on the half-hour mark, before another Salah penalty effectively put the game to bed before the interval.
Salah was again instrumental in the move that led to Mane slotting home the fourth 10 minutes from time, before the Senegalese forward added his second in the 90th minute.
Virgil van Dijk stabbed home the sixth in stoppage time to complete the perfect evening for Klopp's men and send a real message of intent to City.
Liverpool on to 60 points from 26 matches, three behind the champions. Leeds slipped further into the relegation battle, remaining 15th and only three points clear of the bottom three.
