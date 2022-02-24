Haller scores at both ends as Ajax force 2-2 away draw
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2022 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:10 AM BdST
Prolific striker Sebastien Haller was again among the goals as Ajax Amsterdam forced a 2-2 draw away at Benfica on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
Not only did the lanky Haller score to take his tally in this season’s competition to 11 goals in seven games, but he also contributed an own goal in a pulsating clash at the Estadio da Luz.
The Dutch club were ahead after 18 minutes through captain Dusan Tadic but an unfortunate own goal from Haller saw the scores level seven minutes later.
Ajax, however, did not take long to restore their lead as Haller made amends with a close-in finish in the 29th minute.
A second-half header from substitute Roman Yaremchuk ensured a draw for the hosts and a boost to their hopes in the second leg next month.
