Urinary infection prolongs Pele's stay in hospital
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Feb 2022 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 04:58 PM BdST
Brazilian football legend Pele has a urinary infection and will be kept in hospital for longer than his doctors planned, the clinic where he was being treated said on Monday.
Pele, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for a colon tumour that was removed in September, returned to the Albert Einstein hospital on Feb 13.
However, “during his stay routine exams were carried out that showed the presence of a urinary infection, a fact that extends his stay as a patient in the hospital,” a bulletin from the Sao Paulo clinic said.
“His clinical conditions are stable and he should be released in the coming days.”
Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all
time, the 81-year-old former Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil player has
suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery
that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.
