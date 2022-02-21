Aubameyang scores twice as Barca roll over Valencia
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2022 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 12:01 AM BdST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first two goals for Barcelona in a convincing 4-1 win at Valencia on Sunday, lifting his side to fourth place in LaLiga.
It was the eighth and ninth goals of the season for the former Arsenal striker, who last found the net for the Gunners in October in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.
Frenkie de Jong and Pedri also scored for Barcelona, who looked much improved after struggling at the start of the season. Carlos Soler scored a consolation goal for the locals.
The win lifted Barcelona into fourth place on 42 points from 24 games, tied with Atletico who are fifth on goal difference. Real Madrid top the table with 57 points.
More stories
- Some believe China was birthplace of skiing
- It’s Norway’s Games again. What’s its secret?
- Nantes stun wasteful PSG with 3-1 home win
- Real Madrid widen LaLiga lead with a 3-0 home win
- Salah scores his 150th goal for Liverpool
- Tottenham secure dramatic win at Manchester City
- Kane sinks Man City to open up title race
- China’s fastest Olympics entrant? Climb aboard
Recent Stories
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- China offers to bankroll Chattogram metro rail, ‘smart city’. In return, it wants part of township profits
- Two burnt in Baridhara building blast
- Hasina vows to continue efforts to proliferate Bangla language, culture
- Shelling escalates in Ukraine, as thousands flee fearing attack
- Bangladesh records 1,987 virus cases in a day, the lowest in six weeks
- Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, experiencing mild symptoms
- Search panel close to nominating Election Commission candidates with 12 names
- Russia holds nuclear drills, US says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22