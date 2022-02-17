No COVID cases detected on Wednesday, a first for the Olympics
>>Daniel Victor, The New York Times
Published: 17 Feb 2022 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 01:38 PM BdST
With nearly 70,000 people inside Beijing’s “closed loop” taking COVID tests every day, not a single case was detected Wednesday, the first day of the Games that was entirely free of new cases.
It was the clearest sign yet that the mammoth efforts to prevent an omicron outbreak among foreign visitors had been successful, with three days remaining until the closing ceremony. China has gone to great lengths to prevent athletes and visitors from mixing with the general population and has placed stringent requirements on entry to the country.
Upon arrival, all visitors — a group that includes athletes, team officials and journalists — are required to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests and isolate in hotel rooms until results come back a few hours later. Those who test negative are allowed to move freely within the Games’ so-called closed-loop system, which restricts athletes and others involved with the Olympics to designated hotels and venues.
All Olympic attendees undergo a PCR test each day. On Wednesday, all 68,970 people inside the loop tested negative, as did the seven people who arrived at the airport.
The pace of positive tests had slowed to a trickle this week, with two Tuesday and one Monday. Those who test positive but do not require medical treatment must isolate in hotel rooms until they register two negative tests.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- Coman rescues late draw for Bayern at Salzburg
- Liverpool secures 2-0 first-leg win over Inter
- High winds send City to Liverpool
- Italy issues arrest warrant for Robinho
- Aubameyang ready to play against Napoli: Xavi
- Doping: Ukrainian cross-country skier suspended
- Late Mbappe stunner gives PSG win over Real Madrid
- Ronaldo ends goal drought as Man Utd beat Brighton
- Atletico problems deepen with defeat to struggling Levante
- Coman rescues late draw for Bayern at Salzburg
- Firmino and Salah leave it late to fire Liverpool to win at Inter
- Italy issues international arrest warrant for Brazilian Robinho
- High winds cause Manchester City's flight to divert to Liverpool
- Aubameyang ready to play against Napoli, says Barca boss Xavi
Most Read
- Malaysia releases former Bangladesh envoy Khairuzzaman from custody
- Gulshan Shopping Centre is teeming with crowds eight months after being declared unfit for use
- Bangladesh COVID expert panel recommends school restart from Feb 22
- Teen says she was ‘left’ at Dhaka University after being ‘raped for five days’
- Bangladesh to administer first COVID vaccine doses without registration until Feb 26
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim sent to jail in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Bangladesh records 15 COVID deaths, 3,929 cases in a day
- Education Minister Dipu Moni hopes to reopen schools in February
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Antacid shows promise addressing COVID symptoms; higher oestrogen levels linked to lower death risk