High winds cause Manchester City's flight to divert to Liverpool
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Feb 2022 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 01:08 AM BdST
Manchester City's Champions League encounter in Portugal was smooth sailing but their flight back from Lisbon was diverted to Liverpool due to strong winds and has landed safely, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
City beat Portuguese side Sporting 5-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Lisbon.
"We can confirm the plane transporting the first team home from Lisbon has landed safely in Liverpool, after high winds forced a diversion from Manchester," City said in a statement.
City, who lead the Premier League standings, next host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
More stories
- Late Mbappe stunner gives PSG win over Real Madrid
- Ronaldo ends goal drought as Man Utd beat Brighton
- Man City rout Lisbon 5-0
- Djokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams
- Valieva dominates the ice despite doping scandal
- ICC doubles Women's World Cup prize money
- Won't be forced to take COVID jab: Djokovic
- Positive test was mix-up with grandfather's heart drug: Valieva
Recent Stories
- Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test
- Ronaldo breaks goal drought as Man Utd beat Brighton
- Manchester City run riot in 5-0 rout of Lisbon
- Late Mbappe stunner gives PSG 1-0 home win over Real Madrid
- Djokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams if COVID vaccine made mandatory
- Figure skating-Valieva dominates the ice despite doping scandal
Opinion
Most Read
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Malaysia releases former Bangladesh envoy Khairuzzaman from custody
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim arrested in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay dies aged 90
- Ukraine hit by cyber attack as US questions Russian troop pullback
- On Ukraine, US and Russia wage signalling war to avert actual war
- Bangladesh records 15 COVID deaths, 3,929 cases in a day
- Education Minister Dipu Moni hopes to reopen schools in February
- US intelligence agencies face crucial test in deciphering Putin’s motives
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim sent to jail in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case