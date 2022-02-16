Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Feb 2022 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 10:40 PM BdST
Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and two stimulants at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Wednesday.
The ITA said the sample was collected during an in-competition anti-doping control on Feb 10 in Zhangjiakou, China and reported by a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Beijing on Tuesday.
All three substances are on WADA's Prohibited List.
"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," the ITA said in a statement.
Kaminska, 34, has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample and may also challenge the suspension before the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Kaminska is the second athlete to test positive in Beijing after Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki, who was provisionally suspended last week.
The Beijing Olympics have been under a doping cloud after figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, who helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team event gold medal, was allowed to compete in the individual competition despite testing positive for a banned substance in a sample from December.
- Late Mbappe stunner gives PSG win over Real Madrid
- Ronaldo ends goal drought as Man Utd beat Brighton
- Man City rout Lisbon 5-0
- Djokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams
- Valieva dominates the ice despite doping scandal
- ICC doubles Women's World Cup prize money
- Won't be forced to take COVID jab: Djokovic
- Positive test was mix-up with grandfather's heart drug: Valieva
- Ronaldo breaks goal drought as Man Utd beat Brighton
- Manchester City run riot in 5-0 rout of Lisbon
- Late Mbappe stunner gives PSG 1-0 home win over Real Madrid
- Djokovic prepared to miss Grand Slams if COVID vaccine made mandatory
- Figure skating-Valieva dominates the ice despite doping scandal
- ICC doubles prize money for 2022 Women's World Cup
Most Read
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim arrested in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Malaysia releases former Bangladesh envoy Khairuzzaman from custody
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay dies aged 90
- Ukraine hit by cyber attack as US questions Russian troop pullback
- On Ukraine, US and Russia wage signalling war to avert actual war
- Bangladesh records 15 COVID deaths, 3,929 cases in a day
- Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat
- Scandal on a wealthy island: a priest, a murder and a mystery
- US intelligence agencies face crucial test in deciphering Putin’s motives