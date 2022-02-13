Tottenham on the slide as Wolves claim away win
Tottenham Hotspur sank to a third successive Premier League defeat as first-half goals by Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-0 away win to put them into seventh place on Sunday.
After losing 3-2 at home to Southampton in midweek, Tottenham desperately needed a response to boost their top-four ambitions, but defensive errors cost them dear.
Jimenez volleyed in after six minutes following a mistake by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and the Frenchman hardly covered himself in glory when Dendoncker doubled Wolves' lead 12 minutes later.
Lloris redeemed himself a little to prevent Wolves adding to their advantage before the break.
Tottenham improved in the second half but the closest they came was a deflected Harry Winks shot against the post.
Wolves were fairly comfortable though and leapfrogged Tottenham into seventh place with 37 points, only three behind fourth-placed West Ham United who play at Leicester City later.
Tottenham slip to eighth with 36 points.
