China issues blizzard alert in first Beijing snowfall of Olympics
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Feb 2022 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2022 11:29 AM BdST
The China Meterological Administration issued a blizzard warning for Sunday saying significant snowfall is expected in large parts of northern China including Beijing, the capital and current site of the Winter Olympics.
The weekend snowfall, which had already begun in some areas on Saturday, is the capital's first since the Winter Olympics opened on Feb 4, government notices showed.
The Women's Freeski slopestyle qualification in Zhangjiakou, featuring Team China gold medalist Eileen Gu, was rescheduled to later on Sunday due to the snow, a notice on the Beijing 2022 official Olympic website said.
The authorities issued a blue blizzard warning, the lowest of the country's four-tiered alerts, with some regions forecast to receive up to 4 cm (1.6 inches) of snow. They advised the public to cut back on unnecessary outdoor activities.
"It is expected that there will be heavy snow in parts of central and southern Inner Mongolia, northern Shanxi, central and northern Hebei, northern Beijing, southern Tianjin, eastern and southern Liaoning, and Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains today," the China Meterological Administration notice said.
Beijing temperatures dropped, with the Beijing Meteorological Observatory forecasting a minimum temperature of -6 degrees Celsius (21°F).
- Beijing Olympics to witness first snowfall
- Man City restore 12-point lead, United draw again
- Late penalty seals world club crown for Chelsea
- Man Utd held by Southampton
- How much is a gold medal actually worth?
- Teen skater's doping test draws global wrath against Russia
- Juventus, Fiorentina grab late wins at Coppa Italia semi-final
- How the ‘Garlic Girls’ overcame abuse to return to Olympics
- China issues blizzard alert in first Beijing snowfall of Olympics
- Man City restore 12-point lead, United draw again
- Havertz's late penalty seals world club crown for Chelsea
- Manchester United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues
- How much is a gold medal actually worth?
- Teen skater's doping test draws global wrath against Russia
Most Read
- Results of HSC and equivalent exams handed over
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh to release HSC results on Sunday
- Bangladesh records 5,023 COVID cases in a day as caseload tops 1.9 million
- IPL auctioneer collapses on stage during bidding
- Bangladeshi group appears to promote Canada convoy protest: report
- Reckless driver without licence caused Chakaraia crash killing five brothers: RAB
- Keep partisans away from EC: eminent citizens tell search committee
- icddr,b study finds 92% of COVID cases in Dhaka are of omicron variant
- Wife Rieta launches legal battle to stop Malaysia from deporting Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh