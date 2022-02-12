Manchester United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Feb 2022 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 09:14 PM BdST
Manchester United's frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
United started brightly at Old Trafford, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford's low cross to fire the hosts in front in the 21st minute.
However, United, just as they did against Burnley in midweek, dropped off after scoring and again conceded early in the second half, when Scotland international Che Adams slotted home in the 48th minute to equalise.
Saints wasted two great chances to complete the turnaround as the Old Trafford fans grew more and more frustrated about another game that was slipping out of their team's hands.
Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored a late winner for United, only for his close-range strike to be ruled out for offside.
The draw means United remain fifth in the standings on 40 points from 24 matches played, 20 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, while Saints stretched their unbeaten run to four in all competitions to stay 10th.
- How much is a gold medal actually worth?
- Teen skater's doping test draws global wrath against Russia
- Juventus, Fiorentina grab late wins at Coppa Italia semi-final
- How the ‘Garlic Girls’ overcame abuse to return to Olympics
- Russian skater Valieva failed drug test
- Hacker arrested for 'stealing' from Neymar
- Man City seal 2-0 win over Brentford
- Milan hammer Lazio to set up semi-final derby
- Manchester United held by Southampton as frustrating season continues
- How much is a gold medal actually worth?
- Teen skater's doping test draws global wrath against Russia
- How the ‘Garlic Girls’ overcame abuse to return to the Olympics
- Juventus and Fiorentina grab late wins to set up Coppa Italia semi-final
- Russian skater Valieva failed drug test taken before her golden Games debut
Most Read
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Wife Rieta launches legal battle to stop Malaysia from deporting Khairuzzaman to Bangladesh
- Inspired by YouTube movie, Chattogram gang pulls off series of copycat crimes after hijacking a car
- Dipu Moni asks Shahjalal University VC Farid to apologise
- IGP will travel to Germany to visit dye factory, not to buy bed sheets: official
- Bangladesh records 5,023 COVID cases in a day as caseload tops 1.9 million
- Keep partisans away from EC: eminent citizens tell search committee
- RAB arrests driver of pickup van that hit and killed five brothers in Cox’s Bazar
- Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury hospitalised with COVID complications
- Shahjalal University VC apologises to protesting students for attack by police