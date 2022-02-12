How much is a gold medal actually worth?

But how much is a gold medal worth?

According to the International Olympic Committee, gold medals are required to be at least 92.5% silver and are plated with about 6 grams of pure gold.

A spokesperson from the Beijing 2022 committee confirmed that this year’s gold medal follows those regulations. That works out to be $758 worth of gold and silver in those medals, according to Philip Newman, a founding partner and managing director of Metals Focus, a London-based research firm.

At last year’s Tokyo Games, the gold medals, which again were predominantly silver with about 6 grams of pure gold, were worth about $800 in gold and silver.

Although the medals carry sentimental value, athletes through the years have sold their medals, citing financial hardship or to raise money for charities.

