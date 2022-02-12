How much is a gold medal actually worth?
>> Alexandra E Petri, The New York Times
Published: 12 Feb 2022 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2022 11:22 AM BdST
The medal counts are ticking up, with dozens of golds awarded so far to countries including Slovenia, New Zealand, Germany and China.
But how much is a gold medal worth?
According to the International Olympic Committee, gold medals are required to be at least 92.5% silver and are plated with about 6 grams of pure gold.
A spokesperson from the Beijing 2022 committee confirmed that this year’s gold medal follows those regulations. That works out to be $758 worth of gold and silver in those medals, according to Philip Newman, a founding partner and managing director of Metals Focus, a London-based research firm.
At last year’s Tokyo Games, the gold medals, which again were predominantly silver with about 6 grams of pure gold, were worth about $800 in gold and silver.
Although the medals carry sentimental value, athletes through the years have sold their medals, citing financial hardship or to raise money for charities.
©2022 The New York Times Company
