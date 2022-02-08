Barcelona, Spotify agree sponsorship deal worth 280m euros
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Feb 2022 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2022 09:33 AM BdST
FC Barcelona are set to announce a shirt and stadium sponsorship agreement with Spotify, Catalan radio station Rac1 reported on Monday.
According to the Rac1 report, the LaLiga side have agreed a three-year deal with the streaming music platform worth 280 million euros ($320 million).
The deal will see Barca's men's and women's team bearing the Spotify logo on their shirts while the company will be the first brand to sponsor the club's Camp Nou stadium, with an official announcement expected on Tuesday, added the report.
The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Barcelona and Spotify could not immediately be reached for comment.
More stories
- New Peng interview doesn’t ease concerns: WTA
- Barca, Spotify agree sponsorship deal worth €280m
- Peng denies making accusation of sexual assault
- How Beijing created snow for the Winter Olympics
- Asensio scores as Real win 1-0 vs Granada
- PSG thrash Lille 5-1 in Ligue 1
- Peng Shuai meets IOC leader at Olympics
- Senegal parties after first AFCON win
Recent Stories
- WTA says latest Peng interview does not ease concerns about her safety
- Barcelona, Spotify agree sponsorship deal worth 280m euros
- Chinese tennis player Peng denies making accusation of sexual assault
- Beijing wanted the Winter Olympics. All it needed was snow
- Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top
- Messi on target as PSG thump Lille in Ligue 1
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to directly ship apparel exports to Europe
- Coke Studio arrives in Bangladesh to regale music lovers
- Bangladesh records 38 deaths from COVID in a day, highest in 22 weeks
- HC stays decision to cancel actor Zayed Khan’s candidacy over vote-buying scandal
- Macron tells Putin he seeks to avoid war and build trust
- High Court questions Bangladesh Bank dictating minimum wage for private bank employees
- Music icon Lata Mangeshkar’s close ties to Bengali culture
- Bangladesh allows trains to carry passengers at full capacity
- Union council election: Two die in Satkania clashes
- Lucid Air: A fresh face with 500 miles to a charge, and horsepower to spare