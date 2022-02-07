Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player, meets IOC leader at Olympics

The two had dinner Saturday at the Olympic Club and were joined by Kirsty Coventry, former chair of the Athletes’ Commission and an IOC member, according to a statement released Monday from the IOC.

The statement did not address Peng’s sexual assault allegations or the possibility of Bach pressing for an investigation of Peng’s claims, but it said Peng was at the Winter Olympics and attending events, including a curling match between China and Norway on Saturday night.

Peng’s disappearance from public view late last year prompted a global chorus of concern for her safety, and the statement from the IOC was the first indication that she was in China and safe.

Peng told Bach she was disappointed she didn’t qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last summer, but planned to travel to Europe once the pandemic was over, the statement said. It added that Coventry and Peng would remain in contact and that “all three agreed that any further communication about the content of the meeting would be left to her discretion.”

