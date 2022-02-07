Clinical Barcelona beat Atletico 4-2 at Camp Nou
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2022 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2022 01:00 AM BdST
Barcelona fought back to beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in a LaLiga thriller at the Camp Nou on Sunday as they clinically saw off the champions by scoring four goals from their only four shots on target in the game.
The win moved Barcelona up to fourth place on 38 points from 22 games, leapfrogging Atletico, who are now two points adrift in fifth. Real Madrid are top with 50 points and host Granada later on Sunday.
Barcelona dominated every part of the game from the beginning and were unperturbed when Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring on the counter eight minutes into the first half.
Jordi Alba got the equaliser two minutes later with a magnificent volley from a Dani Alves cross, and Gavi headed Barca in front a few minutes later.
Ronald Araujo extended their lead before halftime, striking home on the rebound from inside the six-yard box after Gerard Pique's header hit the bar.
Alves scored their fourth right after the break, smashing home a low shot from the edge of the box.
Atletico coach Diego Simeone made four substitutions and Luis Suarez reduced the deficit, heading a loose ball into the net from close range.
Alves spoiled his man-of-the-match performance when he was sent off with a straight red card after he stomped on Carrasco in the 69th minute.
Usually known for being rock-solid, Atletico's defence have leaked 30 goals in 22 league games so far, five more than they conceded during their entire title-winning campaign last season.
Lacking their usual discipline and prone to mistakes, they have now let in the most goals of the top 10 LaLiga sides and have won only three of their last 10 games in all competitions.
Barcelona exploited Atletico's fragility on the flanks, with Alves and Adama Traore both excelling for Xavi Hernandez's much improved side.
"Today we have seen the Barca that we want," Jordi Alba told reporters.
"We have played with a lot of intensity, and it is a game to be very proud of in such a difficult year."
