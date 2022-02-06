Mahrez double as Man City crush Fulham to reach FA Cup fifth round

A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for the Premier League leaders, firing home from close range after being played in by Mahrez.

Fulham's early spark was completely extinguished 13 minutes in when centre back John Stones rose highest to turn in a Kevin De Bruyne corner for his second goal of the season.

A full-strength City ran Fulham ragged after the break as they created chances at will and secured the win through a quickfire double from Mahrez, the first coming from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after a foul on Jack Grealish.