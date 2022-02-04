Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey by giant killers Athletic
Published: 04 Feb 2022 01:48 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 01:48 PM BdST
A stunning last-minute strike by substitute Alex Berenguer handed Athletic Bilbao a shock 1-0 win over Real Madrid, eliminating them from the Copa del Rey in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
Athletic, who knocked out Barcelona in the previous round, ended a run of three successive defeats by Real in all competitions over the last two months thanks to Berenguer's last-gasp goal.
The home team dominated the game from start and piled on the pressure on Real until they finally broke the deadlock in the 89th minute, with Berenguer firing into the right corner of the net.
Athletic joined Valencia, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis in the semi-finals. The draw will take place on Friday with the semi-finals being played over two legs.
Real Madrid were clearly hampered by the absence Karim Benzema, who is still recovering from a leg muscle injury, and a below par performance from Vinicius Jr.
The 21-year-old forward appeared to be jetlagged after returning from international duty from Brazil earlier in the week. Rodrygo had similarly been included just days after playing in South America.
"We had the game under control and we could have had an opportunity to win in extra-time but they managed to score late and they deserved the win," coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.
When asked why he opted to play Vinicius and Rodrygo instead of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, who have both fallen out of favour with the coach and stayed behind in Madrid, Ancelotti said: "Other players also didn't play. Why you don't ask about them too?
"I'm not punishing anyone. They all have
to compete to play."
- Egypt eliminate Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final
- In Beijing, the subject on everybody’s mind but not lips
- Inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble
- Beijing Games see 55 COVID cases on Feb 2
- Aubameyang joins Barca after Arsenal exit
- 11 Beijing Games personnel hospitalised with COVID
- Greenwood released on bail
- Aubameyang leaves Arsenal by mutual consent
- Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey by giant killers Athletic
- When are the Olympics? Here is the schedule for Beijing
- Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final
- In Beijing, the subject on everybody’s mind but not lips
- Inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble: robots, swabs and a big gamble
- Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Bangladesh records 33 deaths from COVID in a day, 11,596 new cases
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, US says
- Justice Nazmul Ahasan, who was poised to become an Appellate Division judge, dies from COVID complications
- Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned