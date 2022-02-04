Egypt eliminate hosts Cameroon in Cup of Nations semi-final
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2022 04:38 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 04:38 AM BdST
Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootout to reach the final of Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw after extra time on Thursday.
Cameroon converted only one of their four spot-kicks, with Gabal blocking two of the strikes before Clinton Njie missed his attempt. Egypt converted all three of their kicks.
Egypt will be aiming to win a record-extending eighth Cup of Nations title when they face Senegal in Sunday's final.
But they will be without coach Carlos Queiroz, who is suspended for the final after being sent off in Thursday's second half for persistent touchline petulance.
More stories
- Inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble
- Beijing Games see 55 COVID cases on Feb 2
- Aubameyang joins Barca after Arsenal exit
- 11 Beijing Games personnel hospitalised with COVID
- Greenwood released on bail
- Aubameyang leaves Arsenal by mutual consent
- Leaving Arsenal without farewell hurts: Aubameyang
- Barca accuse previous board of improper fund management
Recent Stories
- Inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble: robots, swabs and a big gamble
- Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally
- Aubameyang joins Barcelona as free agent after Arsenal exit
- Man United's Greenwood released on bail after arrest
- Aubameyang leaves Arsenal by mutual consent
- Eleven Beijing Games personnel in hospital with COVID, none serious
Opinion
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- Bangladesh records 33 deaths from COVID in a day, 11,596 new cases
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, US says