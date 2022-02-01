Spurs sign midfielders Kulusevski, Bentancur from Juventus on deadline day

Conte has called for reinforcements on multiple occasions since taking charge of the Premier League club, but was forced to wait until the final day of the window to make moves in the transfer market.

Juventus said in a statement that Spurs signed Bentancur on a contract running up to 2026 in a deal worth 19 million euros ($21.30 million), with six million euros added on in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Kulusevski arrived on loan until June 2023 for a fee of 10 million euros, with an obligation to buy for 35 million euros, pending certain "sporting objectives" being met during the 2022-23 season.

Kulusevski, 21, joined Juventus from Atalanta in a 35 million euro deal in 2020, but has failed to hold down a regular starting spot in Turin.

Bentancur, who signed for Juventus in 2017, won three Serie A titles and made 181 appearances in his five seasons with the club.

The two midfielders are the latest additions to the Spurs set-up to have ties with Turin, with Spurs manager Conte and managing director of football Fabio Paratici also having previously worked with the Serie A club.

Spurs also wrapped up loan deals on the final day of the January transfer window, with Tanguy Ndombele returning to former club Olympique Lyonnais on loan with an option to buy for 65 million euros, according to media reports.

Accompanying Ndombele in going out on loan was 20-year-old Spanish midfielder Bryan Gil, who joined LaLiga's Valencia until the end of the season.

Gil joined Spurs from Sevilla on a five-year contract for a sum of around 25 million euros in July last year.

Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso also moved to Spain, signing for Villarreal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs from Real Betis in 2019, and has made 84 appearances for the English club.

Seventh-placed Tottenham remain well in the mix for fourth spot, being just two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the league with two games in hand and also having games in hand over West Ham United and Arsenal.