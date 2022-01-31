UK police arrest man, hours after Manchester Utd suspend Greenwood
Published: 31 Jan 2022 01:07 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2022 01:07 AM BdST
British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of rape and assault, hours after Manchester United suspended footballer Mason Greenwood following online accusations that the 20-year-old had assaulted a woman.
Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that a man was arrested after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault," the police said.
The man, who was not named but was described as in his 20s, was being held in custody for questioning, the police added.
The allegations against Greenwood, including video, photographs and a voice note, were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.
"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement to Reuters.
The club earlier said that they "do not condone violence of any kind".
Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season. He began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.
- Salah stars as Egypt reach AFCON semis
- Police arrest man after Man Utd suspend Greenwood
- Liverpool sign Diaz from Porto
- Nadal creates history with Australian Open win
- Man convicted for stalking US Open champion Raducanu
- Traore returns to Barca on loan
- A winter of discontent for skiers
- Questions of power, process after harassment claim at FIFA
- Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach AFCON semis
- UK police arrest man, hours after Manchester Utd suspend Greenwood
- Liverpool sign Colombia winger Diaz from Porto
- Nadal wins record-breaking 21st Grand Slam in Australian Open
- Man convicted in London for stalking US Open champion Raducanu
- Winger Traore returns to boyhood club Barcelona on loan
Most Read
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- Policeman, disguised as Laguna van helper, cracks flyover murder case
- Jagannath University was promised a new campus six years ago. It is now trapped in demarcation wall
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 19 weeks
- Four dead in Madaripur as bus runs over rescuers at car crash site
- Bangladesh to give vaccines to people above 12 and boosters to anyone over 40
- COVID patients must wait 6 weeks after recovery to get booster doses
- Chattogram's Mrittunjoy grabs a hat-trick against Sylhet, first in BPL 2022
- US sanctions aimed at Russia could take a wide toll
- How and why Sinha was murdered: A day of reckoning for a Cox’s Bazar police team