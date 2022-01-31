Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach AFCON semis
Published: 31 Jan 2022 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2022 01:13 AM BdST
Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser and created the winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Sunday.
Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty converted by Sofiane Boufal but Egypt came storming back as they dominated the game with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute.
The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time.
Egypt now meet hosts Cameroon in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday.
